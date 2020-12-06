House GOP introduces bill to repeal 'motor voter' law over fraud concerns

In an effort to cut down on avenues for voter fraud, a group of House Republicans have authored a bill to overturn the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, according to a report.

Amid the still-contested presidential election, in which President Donald Trump and others have accused Democrats of stealing the election through a multitude of fraudulent activities, a piece of legislation introduced in the House seeks to curtail some of the alleged fraud at what is view as a potential source.

The 1993 legislation, also known as the “motor voter law,” encourages Americans to register to vote when they apply for driver licenses, or while conducting other business with the government.

Fox News spoke to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who is leading the charge to overrun the decades-old law.

Biggs is concerned that the motor voter law “requires states to accept a signed form attesting that the voter is a U.S. citizen -- without any other proof,” Fox reported.

Other sponsors on the new legislation included Bigg’s fellow Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko; Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania; Rep. Tom McClintock of California, Rep. Randy Weber of Texas; Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama; Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas; Rep. Steve King of Iowa; Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina; Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia; and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida.

“Biggs’ office gave the example of a situation in which Arizona law requires an individual to provide proof of citizenship -- but federal law gives them the opportunity to vote on a ‘federal-only’ ballot -- which it claims is susceptible to fraud,” Fox News reported.

Biggs also issued a statement to Fox.

"This lax procedure, to register individuals to vote in states that have strict citizenship requirements for voter registration, is a threat to the integrity of our elections," said Biggs.

“Americans of all political leanings deserve to know that our elections were carried out with the utmost integrity," added Biggs.

"That’s why I hope my colleagues will join me in support of this legislation to ensure that states, and not the D.C. swamp, uphold election integrity and restore trust at the ballot box for each of its residents,” he concluded.

The report stated the bill being pushed by House Republicans is only one page.

The bill does not offer any amendments but rather demands the repeal of the 1993 law in its entirety.

Biggs has become a vocal ally for President Trump online in recent weeks with regard to the president’s contention that the integrity of the election was marred by voter fraud.

Biggs expounded on his thoughts about the bill on Twitter Saturday.

“I introduced legislation to repeal the outdated National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (‘Motor Voter’). This bill would restore states’ rights to conduct elections and allow them to enforce state laws that eliminate voter fraud opportunities,” wrote Biggs.

Biggs on Friday also laid into Attorney General William Barr over the Justice Department’s perceived lack of transparency regarding an investigation into credible allegations of election fraud or other apparent voting irregularities.

“In a republic, there is nothing more detrimental than to not be able to trust your institutions, which are erected by those who have the ultimate power,” Biggs wrote on Twitter.

“We don't have any power as Members of Congress. It is the people of this country from which our authority is derived,” he added.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.