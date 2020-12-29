House overrides Trump veto of $740 billion defense bill, sends to Senate

(CNBC) -- WASHINGTON — The House voted Monday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of an annual defense spending bill, placing the final steps of defying the Republican president in the hands of the GOP-led Senate.

The measure to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill passed 322 to 87 on Monday evening. The Senate will vote next on whether to override the veto.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said his chamber would vote on overriding the veto Tuesday.

