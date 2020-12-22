Ilhan Omar calls vaccinations of healthy lawmakers 'shameful' after AOC broadcast her COVID shot

“I would would [sic] never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” the New York Representative wrote. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated.”

“I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions.”

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you! I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself. Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated. I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away! pic.twitter.com/ZyBgXi7kRl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2020

Omar went on to call vaccine priority for politicians “shameful” and vowed that she would not accept an immunization before “people who need it most.”

“It would makes [sic] sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its [sic] shameful,” Omar wrote in a separate Sunday tweet. “We are not more important then [sic] frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”

A total of 91% of Americans said healthcare workers should be prioritized in vaccine distribution, while only 16% said the same about politicians in a Ipsos poll released last week.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley are members of a progressive wing of the House dubbed “The Squad.”

