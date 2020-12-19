ISIS offers threatening religious chant for holiday season

ISIS supporters are distributing online an audio clip of a new holiday tune.

It's called "Coldly kill them with hate and rage."

The Middle East Media Research Institute said the clip was posted on the social media platform Telegram with the hashtag #MerryChristmas.

MEMRI said the "nasheed," an Islamic religious chant, urges followers "to carry out attacks in the name of ISIS to seek vengeance for Muslims who have been killed in the past, and to join its efforts to fight on behalf of the Islamic religion and to terrorize its enemies."

TRENDING: Biden already orchestrating campaign against 2nd Amendment

The performer is not identified, MEMRI said, and the recording appears to be a personal undertaking, since it was not professionally produced by the the ISIS central media organ.

The post of the song on Telegram included a poster featuring a Christmas tree with a bomb attached to it and the caption: "Just Terror 2020. Here are their holidays at your doorsteps, and we are here too! And we are about to enter them with you!"

Telegram has been a platform for ISIS to post breaking news and photo reports, since Facebook, Twitter and others have cracked down on content by terrorists.

The lyrics include:

Should ISIS learn a new tune? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)