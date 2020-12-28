Jeffrey Epstein's last cellmate found dead

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s last cellmate died last month after catching COVID-19 in prison, authorities say.

Efrain “Stone” Reyes shared a cell with Epstein in August 2019 before he was transferred to Queens Detention Facility, the New York Daily News reported Monday.

The day after Reyes was transferred, Epstein died of an apparent suicide in a New York City federal jail.

Fifty-one-year-old Efrain Reyes was found “unresponsive lying on a bed” on November 27 in his mother’s Bronx apartment, NYPD spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley told the DCNF.

“EMS responded and performed CPR on the individual but the aided was later pronounced deceased,” Riley said.

Though the city Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death, the former Epstein cellmate reportedly caught the coronavirus while he was in a jail for cooperating witnesses, the New York Daily News reported Monday. He had suffered from both heart problems and diabetes, which are both conditions that are associated with more serious coronavirus cases, the News noted.

Reyes shared a cell with Epstein in August 2019 before he was transferred to Queens Detention Facility, according to the News. The day after Reyes was transferred, Bureau of Prison (BOP) records show, Epstein died of an apparent suicide in a federal jail in New York City in August 2019.

According to Reyes’s 27-year-old niece Angelique Lopez, her uncle was chosen as Epstein’s cellmate because he was “disabled” and “had a broken leg” and “kept to himself.” Reyes had pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy that involved both crack and heroin, the News reported.