Jerry Falwell Jr. drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

(FAITHWIRE) – Jerry Falwell, Jr., the embattled former president of Liberty University in central Virginia, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the evangelical Christian college his late father founded in 1971.

"I've decided to take a timeout from my litigation against Liberty University," he said in a statement released Thursday, according to The News & Advance. "But I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter."

The ousted university executive has asked a judge in Lynchburg to dismiss his case. However, as the newspaper reported, Falwell has the option of refiling his suit in the future.

