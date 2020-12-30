Login
SECTIONS
Diversions Health Politics U.S.D'OH!
P Share Print

Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'president-elect'

Yet another televised gaffe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2020 at 10:08pm
P Share Print

(THE SUN) -- PRESIDENT-elect Joe Biden slipped up yet again and accidentally referred to vice president-elect Kamala Harris as the future leader of the United States.

Biden made the remarks early Tuesday morning while delivering a speech regarding the Covid-19 crisis in Wilmington, Delaware, before asking the president to recommend Americans take the vaccine once it becomes available to them.

"I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available," the real president-elect said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×