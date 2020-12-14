Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi demands in-person voting when she benefits

(FOX NEWS) -- House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for inconsistency when it comes to her decisions on her members voting in person.

"Pelosi is fine with House Democrats skipping work if the votes are about legislation, but in January she will demand every Democrat show up—in person—to vote for her for Speaker," McCarthy said. "Her message is clear: her power is more important than anything else."

A representative for Pelosi did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment on McCarthy's tweet.

