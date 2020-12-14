Login
SECTIONS
Politics
P Share Print

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi demands in-person voting when she benefits

She is insisting 'every Democrat show – in person – to vote for her for speaker'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2020 at 9:40am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for inconsistency when it comes to her decisions on her members voting in person.

"Pelosi is fine with House Democrats skipping work if the votes are about legislation, but in January she will demand every Democrat show up—in person—to vote for her for Speaker," McCarthy said. "Her message is clear: her power is more important than anything else."

A representative for Pelosi did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment on McCarthy's tweet.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×