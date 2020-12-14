Kremlin-backed hackers breach U.S. Treasury and Commerce: Report

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A "sophisticated hacking group" backed by the Russian government reportedly infiltrated the Department of Treasury's systems and stole information related to internet and telecommunications policymaking as part of a broader campaign that also hacked the Commerce Department and other government agencies.

The FBI is investigating the attacks and is looking into the Russian hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, as a potential culprit, according to the Washington Post. The foreign-backed hack was first reported by Reuters.

As a result of the hack, the National Security Council held a meeting at the White House on Sunday.

