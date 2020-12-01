Lawyer who said he's moving to Georgia to vote in Senate runoffs 'under investigation'

By Jake Dima

A Florida attorney is under investigation after saying he would temporarily register to vote in Georgia to cast a ballot in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, according to Fox News.

Bill Price earlier this month made a speech to a local Republican party group in which he proclaimed his desire to move to the battleground state and change his voter registration, Fox news reported, citing a now-deleted Facebook video. Georgia authorities said that moving a place of residence for the express purpose of voting is a felony, according to Fox.

“If we lose the Senate on Jan. 5 in Georgia, we will become Venezuela,” Price told a crowd of Republicans, according to Fox. “And I will invite each and every one of you to be my roommate in Georgia. I’m changing my voter registration right now, and I’m inviting two million people to be my roommate.”

The Florida lawyer was heard on video giving the crowd the address of his brother who resides in Georgia, Fox reported.

“It’s only for a couple months,” he said, according to Fox. “We’ll have buses leaving right out here, going to Atlanta the day before Jan. 5 and I might need you guys to help me move back to Florida on Jan. 6.”

Georgia officials stated that “only permanent residents are eligible to vote” in the runoffs that will determine the balance of power in the Senate, Fox reported.



“An attorney should know better,” said Deidre Holden, chair of the Board of Elections in Paulding County, where the lawyer talked about registering to vote. “This is fraud, especially after his speech on Facebook.”

