Liberal profs plotted to exclude Jew from meeting: Probe

(NEW YORK POST) -- In a petty feud more reminiscent of grade school, a group of liberal faculty members at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College allegedly plotted to exclude a more conservative orthodox Jewish professor from appearing at a meeting by deliberately scheduling it on a Friday night so he couldn’t attend, a report obtained by The Post reveals.

Professor Jeffrey Lax, who is dean of the business department at the two-year college on the waterfront near Sheepshead Bay, filed a complaint alleging antisemitism with KCC following the controversy over the March 2018 meeting, which ended up not taking place after complaints surfaced that it was held on the Jewish day of rest.

The group that planned the meeting — the Progressive Faculty Caucus — was formed after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Ironically, the meeting had been called to discuss alleged discrimination against LGBT members on campus.

