Lin Wood: Ask Chief Justice Roberts about 'illegal adoption'

L. Lin Wood, one of the top-line attorneys who has been researching 2020 election fraud and bringing legal actions in multiple states on behalf of President Trump, unleashed a series of social media comments this week linking Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and even appeared to challenged Roberts to raise a concern about the comments.

He started with the statement, described by legacy media variously as everything from "bizarre" to "unhinged," that his information "from a reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein."

He added, "I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia. If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive … Wouldn't that be something?"

He then added more about Roberts:

"A bit more on CJ John Roberts. I have publicly accused him & Justice Breyer of being profane anti-Trumpers. I have linked Roberts to illegal adoption, Jeffrey Epstein, pedophilia & prior knowledge of Scalia's death. Did Roberts skip class on defamation? Maybe not…"

Eventually, after multiple attacks from legacy media opinion pieces, he said:

"I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts. Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth. Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive."

A column at the NOQReport, in fact, said Roberts has faced many accusations over the years, "particularly in the last few weeks as his weak leadership of the Supreme Court has seemed to be the primary roadblock to President Trump correcting the fraudulent 2020 election."

"He’s been accused of working to block the president’s reelection, of traveling to Epstein Island, and of a few other things. Most of the accusations have been debunked," the column said. "A new accusation comes from attorney Lin Wood. The famed lawyer who has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the 2020 election has not been shy about sharing conspiracy theories, and this one definitely falls into the category. But if it can somehow be proven, it’s the type of bombshell that will offer lasting fodder to those who believe Roberts is corrupted by demonic forces."

Among other actions by Roberts that have raised questions was his decision to rewrite Obamacare when the law was before the court. He determined it was constitutional because the penalty for not purchasing insurance was a tax. But the Obama administration had not presented the argument that way, and in fact, had argued it was a fee.

It was only thanks to Roberts' decision to rewrite the law in judicial chambers that it survived.

A WND request to the Supreme Court for comment did not generate a response.

