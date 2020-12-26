Majority believe U.S. debt will pave way for China to become global financial leader

(TENNESSEE STAR) – A majority of voters believe that the United States's increasingly growing federal debt will hinder the county's prospects in the future and position China as the next global financial center, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among voters, 61% believe it somewhat or very likely that "the federal debt and other issues will enable China to replace the United States as the world's leading financial center." Just 20% of voters believe that scenario unlikely to come to pass (a mere 4% saw it as "not at all likely").

U.S. debt is currently at around $27.5 trillion.

