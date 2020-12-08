'Mama, I dream of you': Woman accuses priest of sexual assault

(NBC LOS ANGELES) -- A former janitor at a Catholic Church in Maywood is suing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, alleging she was forced to quit in 2019 after a priest groped her in the rectory and tried to coerce her into his bed.

The Long Beach woman is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The plaintiff worked as a custodian at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the grounds of which include a school and a rectory that housed the living areas and offices of the Rev. Primitivo Gonzalez and Pastor Dario Miranda, the suit states.

