So many reasons not to trust the election results

They did not expect Trump to lose nor Biden to win. The results, if they are accurate, are contrary to our past historical patterns, statistical norms and mathematical probabilities. Of the 19 "bellwether" counties that always get the winner right, all chose Trump. How could the highest Republican numbers ever by black and Latino voters not mean victory for the president?

In our history incumbents do not lose their bids for reelection unless they do horrible things like outlaw motherhood, baseball or apple pie. In the past century. only Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush failed to return. Trump's highest approval rating from Gallup came the month of his defeat!

If a strong economy is an indication of reelection, who can argue with the strongest economy in modern world history? When asked in October, "are you better off now than you were four years ago?" 56% answered "Yes!" If it's true that "people vote their pocketbook," Trump would remain.

No change was reflected down ballot where a popular candidate on the top carries lesser candidates into office "on his coattails." The Biden ticket did nothing there. In the House the Republicans "flipped" two dozen seats, approaching majority status. On the state level the Republicans improved their control. How does Joe Biden get the most votes of any candidate in history and not carry his party with him?

Characteristically, a president who does not keep his promises would not be returned, as in Bush 41's "Read my lips, no new taxes." Yet Trump was amazingly conscientious and efficient in "Promises Made, Promises Kept."

TRENDING: Pentagon blocks Team Biden from meeting with military intel agencies

Understandably, the vote could have been a vote against Trump personally. With four years of constant attack from the Democrats and 95% negative coverage by the media, there were many "low information voters" who only thought "Orange Man Bad." However, negative perception usually does not translate into voter enthusiasm. As evident by massive rallies, parades and yard signs, all the enthusiasm was for Trump. Turnout for Biden events was embarrassing. In 2020 the Democratic ground game was limited, except perhaps for Biden's 600 lawyers who were fighting to soften voting identification restrictions in various key states.

The Democrats weaponized COVID-19 against the incumbent and used it to justify mailing out millions of unsolicited ballots. Many went to dead or former residents, often multiples to the same address. Like "ticking time bombs," these could be used by any unscrupulous person whose ID was not checked. In many states the number of ballots submitted far surpassed the number of registered voters! Voter turnout, both in person and mail-in, smashed all records: 153 million for the top two candidates versus 139 million in 2016. Many statisticians noted that the actual numbers defied probability, especially in some localities. Thousands of dead people voted; thousands voted in multiple states. Even media admitted "some evidence of limited voter fraud."

Trump's numbers, 5 million more than 2016, are inconsistent with the expected "voter suppression" practiced by all the major polls that gave Biden double-digit leads until the end to discourage Republican turnout.

Nevertheless, as Stalin said, "It does not matter so much as to who votes; what matters most is who counts the votes!" Corruption in tabulation in Democrat-controlled cities is legendary. But battleground Philadelphia, which also benefits from visiting voters from three surrounding states, took the lead this year, followed by cities in the swing states. Characteristically, the daily results come in and are posted up until after midnight, then there's a typical stop in counting. Then in the middle of the night there's a "dump" of more than enough votes to guarantee a Democratic victory.

What is said to happen in the middle of the night? Some votes are "lost" intentionally while others are "found," or manufactured. Pennsylvania even counted 700,000 more mail-in ballots than were mailed out! Whistleblowers report on sworn affidavits that Democrat ballots were "corrected" by poll workers, permitting many normally rejected ballots. With the new rules this year pushed early by Biden's lawyers, rejection rates dropped from the typical 3% to an extraordinary .3%! There are reports of hundreds of thousands of new ballots with only Biden's name and the same birth date added. There are reports of the same favorable batches being run through the tabulating machine as many as 10 times. All of these things happened in previous elections, but this year's social distancing enforcements kept meaningful observation at a big disadvantage. Clearly, we have the best elections money can buy.

What takes the threat to fair elections to a whole new level is the charges, still under investigation, of manipulation of the numbers by computer tabulations in voting machines. Especially disconcerting is the use in a dozen states of Dominion voting systems, a company currently located in Canada, but linked with its Smartmatic software, to origins in Venezuela, where it was pioneered by Hugo Chavez to sweep elections. Its ownership is unclear but has alleged ties to George Soros. It is alleged that the system had algorithms that could take votes from one candidate and give them to the other. During real-time election night coverage, many saw votes taken away from the Trump totals and moved to Biden. The explanation was "human error," despite the almost total automation. The charge is that voting numbers were illegally moved outside the country, and returned "corrected" to the states while an accurate check went to a Frankfurt office. A supposed leak from that German company before it closed its doors indicated that Trump won in a landslide in both popular and electoral vote. Will we ever know? And if so, when?

A recent poll shows that over 70% of Republicans do not believe the election was "fair" or won legitimately. They insist there is far more evidence of corruption than was ever found by Robert Mueller's team of partisan investigators. Again, the media are complicit in covering the crime.

One thing is certain: If Americans can no longer trust their most valuable tool in self-government, the future of the country is in jeopardy.

Do you appreciate WND's unfiltered hard-hitting news and commentary? Read us AD-FREE by becoming a WND Insider! Find out more.