The massive coronavirus redistribution of wealth

The coronavirus has made the fortunes of some billionaires soar. Elon Musk is now the richest man in the world, second only to Jeff Bezos, whose fortune also has rocketed during corona. Bill Gates, whom Musk recently called a "knucklehead," has been surpassed. The same goes for Facebook's cheeky-face boy Mark Zuckerberg, who a few years ago sat in a student dorm and thought up a plan that turned totalitarian.

Musk's wealth now stands at $127.9 billion after adding $100.3 billion to his net worth just this year alone. ZeroHedge writes that according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, the wealth of the worlds' richest men has spiked 23%, or $1.3 trillion, during the pandemic.

We live in a world where big tech and young boys become the world's richest, with power to sway opinion in a highly questionable manner.

The lack of state regulations for the high tech monopolies is dramatic. George Soros pointed out in an interview with "60 Minutes" that the market is in desperate need of better regulations. Yet, the companies he manages are not registered in the United States. In the interview, he confirms that this is done to avoid regulation.

So, as governments lose power, does private capital takes over the government's former role? Many have noted that the coronavirus has proved to be a massive opportunity to speed up the wished-for transfer of wealth from the middle class to the philanthropic upper classes.

Almost all the billionaires now are labelled "philanthropic," which seems to be part of the merging of economy and politics. Are they prepared to take the philanthropic responsibility of caring for us all.

If we understand Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, correctly, he hopes for the end of neoliberalism and points out rightfully: "Free-market fundamentalism has eroded worker rights and economic security, triggered a deregulatory race to the bottom and ruinous tax competition, and enabled the emergence of massive new global monopolies."

He says that trade, taxation and competition rules "that reflect decades of neoliberal influence will now have to be revised. "

"Otherwise, the ideological pendulum – already in motion – could swing back toward full-scale protectionism and other lose-lose economic strategies."

Who would think the feudal system of overlords would return to dominate the West in the 21st century? Yet here we are with heavy global monopolies.

The question becomes: If the richest businessmen alive are philanthropically preoccupied with the welfare of the human race, would that mean that they have the population's best interest at heart? Are they better leaders than democratically elected politicians?

The narrowing gap between economics and politics presents the need to further acquire knowledge about the motivation of leading investors.

The stake for the ultra-rich has never been higher. As banker Jacob Rothschild said in a interview a few years ago, no one knows how the current story will end, as debt is currently cured with more debt. As we seem to sway from a democratic system in which governments are more independent from capitalist owners, the merging of private capital and government funds may now be the solution.

The key in the close collaboration between governments and private billionaires may be the billionaire takeover of government funds. Or, at least, the lavish access to it. In that case, Schwab's vision of ending global monopolies may fail.

As politicians tend to originate from humble beginnings, once in higher positions, some are thrilled to make the acquaintance of the rich and mighty; it may be easy to sway the will to donate government money into private projects owned by billionaires. Especially if one is promised high-paying jobs after politics, which seems to be the trend.

The merging of private capital and government funds may produce a new wave of the old British East India Company system, which merged taxpayer money with private capital and became the world's most profitable company. London was very happy and with good reason.

The brilliance of the British is hard to deny. They know a thing or two about how to win a war or steer a country in the desired direction.

Consequently, the moral standard of billionaire business owners and investor systems become even more important. Whose interest do they have at heart? The progress of human kind or capitalist gains?



