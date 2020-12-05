Mayor Garcetti bans WALKING as latest LA lockdown begins

(ZEROHEDGE) – As LA Mayor Eric Garcetti kicks off the most restrictive lockdown in the country in the City of Angels, it appears even walking and exercise are now banned as California takes a page out of Australia's COVID-19 playbook.

During comments earlier this week, the LA Mayor warned "it's time to cancel everything", including "unnecessary travel on foot" – also known as "walking."

As we reported earlier this week, the order prohibits "all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit," with limited exceptions.

