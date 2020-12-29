McEnany explains Tapper's 'real problem' after CNN host launched 'baseless personal attacks'

(FOX NEWS) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded Jake Tapper on Sunday after the liberal CNN anchor called her a liar, noting that his "real problem" is that she calls out the mainstream media when it lies.

Tapper appeared on CNN’s hyperpartisan media program "Reliable Sources" to complain about the Trump administration. He was one of multiple CNN staffers who spent the hour airing grievances about the Trump administration’s treatment of the press during the widely mocked episode of the show.

Along the way, Tapper insisted that he doesn’t have McEnany on his program because she "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe," and therefore isn’t valuable to viewers.

Read the full story ›