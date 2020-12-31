'Menstrual Equity Club' forms at Boise State

(CAMPUS REFORM) – An officially recognized student organization at Boise State University is aimed at promoting "menstrual equity."

The "Menstrual Equity Club" formed in 2019 with the mission of raising awareness about period poverty and menstrual health. The group also intends to serve the campus and community through educational events and menstrual product drives, while breaking down the stigma surrounding periods.

According to The Arbiter, the Boise State student newspaper, the club accepts "menstruators" and "non-menstruators."

