Mexico's president slams lockdowns as a form of 'dictatorship'

Says stay-at-home orders betray 'authoritarian instincts' of governments.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2020 at 3:03pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed lockdowns as a form of "dictatorship" during a press conference, telling reporters that such measures betray "authoritarian instincts."

The populist leftist leader, known as AMLO by his supporters, said that COVID-19 lockdowns were "fashionable among authorities…who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship. ... A lot of them are letting their authoritarian instincts show," he added, noting that, "The fundamental thing is to guarantee liberty."

Obrador also insisted that mask-wearing should be voluntary and not mandated by the state.

