Miami University covers up George Washington statue

Leftists are destroying patriotism 1 statue at a time

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2020 at 12:46pm
(TODD STARNES) – Leftists are destroying patriotism at college universities one statue at a time.

Most recently, Miami University faculty covered up a George Washington statue with a tarp.

Their reasoning? Well, that can be found on the project's website, where the "What about George?" group states, "Given the difficult legacies of Washington as statesman, military strategist, enslaver of people, and committed western expansionist over native lands, the statue presents a complex relationship for students, staff, and faculty who are confronted with his image on a daily basis."

