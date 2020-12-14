Michael Flynn identifies fight in America as 'Good vs. Evil'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said the country is in the midst of a “battle of Good vs. Evil” and Americans must “refuse to go to the funeral of our own independence” amid President Trump's legal efforts concerning the election.

“The battle we are engaged in cannot be fought with only human weapons: It requires the intervention of God because in a war against the forces of evil, only the Lord can obtain the victory,” Flynn wrote in an op-ed published Thursday.

“And as American citizens, we must refuse to go to the funeral of our own independence,” he continued. “We the people are proud to proclaim that the United States of America is ‘One Nation under God.’”

