Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsWHEN THE STARS FALL
P Share Print

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire for $22 million

New owner views property as land-banking opportunity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2020 at 11:27am
P Share Print

(CBS NEWS) – Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×