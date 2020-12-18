Movie theaters on the brink of complete and total collapse

(ZEROHEDGE) – The hits just keep on coming for movie theaters. With their businesses already thrashed by Covid, theaters are now having to deal with the threat of movies going "straight to streaming" and bypassing the box office altogether.

Disney, for example, said that its Disney+ service would have 100 new titles per year and that 80% of these would bypass the box office.

Which means that theaters like AMC are going to be in a precarious position heading into 2021 regardless of what happens with the pandemic. There's currently 40,449 movie screens in the U.S., according to a new Bloomberg op-ed – a massive supply that will likely have to narrow in size even as people eventually start to trickle back to theaters.

