'Murdering Jews we will hang you' painted at Jewish cemetery

Vandalism against sites in Europe this week, including Germany, Bulgaria and Belarus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2020 at 10:05pm
(HAARETZ) -- Graffiti reading “good Jew dead Jew" and “murdering Jews we will hang you” were written on the gate of a Jewish cemetery near Madrid, Spain.

The graffiti, featuring spelling mistakes in Spanish and some German-language words, were spray-painted in Hoyo de Manzanares, a northern suburb of the capital, on Wednesday night, the news site 20minutos reported. The perpetrators also painted a Star of David with the word Raus, German for “out,” on the gate. Another slogan featured a mashup of the Spanish-language word for Holocaust and fairytale.

