Naked feminists dance to celebrate new Argentina law killing babies in abortions

(LIFE NEWS) – Shirtless activists who appeared to be female danced in the streets as they celebrated the legalization of abortion in Argentina, video footage shows.

Argentina's Senate legalized abortion a little after midnight, guaranteeing abortions up until 14 weeks of pregnancy according to the Associated Press. The country will also allow abortions beyond 14 weeks in cases of rape or if the mother's life is in danger.

"Safe, legal and free abortion is now the law," the country's President Alberto Fernández tweeted. "Today, we are a better society that expands women's rights and guarantees public health."

