NCAA plans to profit off COVID-19 with 'Mask Madness' trademark

What trademark is next, 'Pandemic Profit'?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2020 at 8:52pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Forget March Madness. The NCAA wants to get us excited for “Mask Madness” – and make some money on the phrase.

The organization filed an application for “Mask Madness” as a trademark and service mark last week.

The phrase will apparently be slapped on knit face masks that the NCAA will sell or license to promote the “benefits associated with wearing masks” as part of a public awareness campaign. The application claims that wearing masks provides “protection against viral infections,” which is far from established in the medical research literature.

Read the full story ›

