Obama: Black men 'susceptible' to 'stereotypical macho style' of Trump

(BREITBART) – Former President Barack Obama posited in an interview more black male voters supported President Donald Trump in 2020 partially because of his "macho" persona.

"If there are some in the hip-hop community who are constantly rapping about bling and depicting women in a certain way, and then they hear Donald Trump basically delivering the same version of it, they might say, 'Yeah, that guy, that's what I want. That's what I want to be,'" Obama explained.

Obama spoke about the increase of black men supporting President Trump in an interview with Peter Hamby, the host of Snapchat's "Good Luck America." Hamby noted that 95 percent of black male voters supported Obama, but that only 80 percent of black men voted for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read the full story ›