Ohio governor signs bill recognizing humanity of unborn babies killed in abortions

(LIFE NEWS) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed into law a new pro-life bill recognizing the humanity of unborn babies killed in abortions.

The legislation requires the Ohio Department of Health to establish rules for the proper and humane burial or cremation of unborn babies who are killed in abortions. It creates penalties for violations and requires abortion facilities to pay for the babies to be cremated or buried.

Such laws not only ensure that aborted babies’ bodies are treated with dignity and respect, they also are a safeguard against abortion facilities trying to sell aborted baby body parts.

