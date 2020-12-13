Ousted congressman preparing run for New York City mayor

By Andrew Trunsky

Democratic Rep. Max Rose, a freshman congressman from Staten Island who recently lost his race for reelection, announced an exploratory campaign Saturday for New York City’s mayor.

His announcement makes it all but certain that Rose will announce his candidacy, the New York Times reported. An outspoken critic of Bill de Blasio, the city’s current mayor, Rose’s entry into the race could give New Yorkers the option of supporting a moderate Democrat in a crowded field of progressive candidates.

Rose registered his mayoral campaign committee with the city’s Campaign Finance Board Thursday, but did so without any public announcement.

Rose addressed his likely campaign Saturday, saying, “If you want someone with a typical politician, typical government experience, you’ve got plenty of other folks,” in a local interview.

I am officially exploring a campaign for Mayor of NYC. Our city used to be where underdogs triumphed and anyone could build a better future. Yet that NY is slipping away, and for others it’s gone. If you believe NYC is worth fighting for, join our team! https://t.co/qBu6yFm2Ra — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) December 13, 2020

“But if you want someone with experience and guts and ability to end our broken politics, then I could be your candidate,” he added. “If someone wants to tout their experience in city politics, then they should certainly not be pointing at problems that they helped – big problems – that they helped create.

“They can’t act as if they aren’t holding the shovel,” Rose continued.

Rose, a military veteran who had never held elected office before being elected to Congress in 2018, could face an uphill battle in a race where existing coalitions providing strong, early support have been crucial in the past, the Times reported.

Rose acknowledged Saturday that he would start the race with an “underdog campaign,” but added that “this would not just be a campaign that involves me being the underdog.”

“This is a campaign that would be fighting for the underdog,” he said.

Rose also criticized de Blasio and his short-term failed presidential bid.

“There should be a pledge that in their first two years, they are not leaving New York City … No traveling to Iowa. No thinking about your next higher office,” Rose said.

In August, Rose released a campaign ad directly contrasting himself with de Blasio.

“Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City,” Rose said. “That’s it, that’s the whole ad,” he added just seconds later.

The race has attracted other high-profile Democratic candidates, including former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Scott Stringer, the city’s comptroller.

