Palestinian Authority: All Israel is 'our land Palestine'

(PALESTINIAN WATCH) – In two recent broadcasts, the PA reiterated its internal narrative that it tries to hide from the international community: All of Israel is Palestinian land - including Safed, Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa.

Official PA TV host: "From Safed, Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa (i.e., Israeli cities), and from every inch of our land Palestine: "Good morning Jerusalem. A morning of splendor and glory for the capital of our hearts and our state… Many invaders have passed here. They have vanished, and Jerusalem has remained Palestinian, Islamic, and Christian. The occupation is nearing its end. And tomorrow, which is full of hope and freedom, is ours."

Moreover, official PA TV facilitated the spreading of the message that all Israelis – even those living in Haifa, Jaffa, and Be'er Sheva – are "settlers."

