Pelosi claims 'faith-oriented' lawmakers say they 'don't believe in science'

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Monday that “faith-oriented” people in Congress have told her they “don’t believe in science.”

The California Democrat spoke Monday on the house floor where she discussed coronavirus relief and the recently approved vaccines, accusing the White House of spreading “quackery” notions of herd immunity.

“So now we have a vaccine, and that gives us hope,” Pelosi said. “A vaccine that springs from science. People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science.’ And I say, well, you can do both.”

“Science is an answer to our prayers,” Pelosi said. “And our prayers have been answered with a vaccine.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

She often references her Catholic faith as a motivating factor in her political positions and sparked a backlash in December 2019 when she was asked if she hated President Donald Trump.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said. “As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone … So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Critics have pointed out that Pelosi’s faith is at odds with several of her political stances, particularly on her support for abortion, which the Catholic Church calls a “crime against human life.”

