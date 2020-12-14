Login
Pfizer CEO hasn't gotten his COVID vaccine, claiming he doesn't wish to cut in line

CDC recommends states prioritize health-care workers, long-term care residents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2020 at 4:25pm
(CNBC) -- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla hasn’t received his company’s Covid-19 vaccine shot yet, saying Monday he and other executives will not “cut the line” as U.S. officials kick off a massive effort to distribute the vaccine across the country.

The vaccine, which Pfizer developed in partnership with Germany-based BioNTech, is the first approved for emergency use in the U.S. to prevent Covid-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the vaccine for use in people 16 and older, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday officially recommended its use.

However, there are limited doses available and as such, the CDC has recommended states prioritize health-care workers and long-term care residents for initial distribution.

