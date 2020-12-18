Login
Photos show deadly 66-vehicle pileup in Pennsylvania during winter storm

Dozens of semi trucks snarled a 1-mile stretch of highway

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2020 at 4:14pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Shocking photos show what happened when a dozen tractor-trailers skidded out of control on snow-covered Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania during Wednesday night’s winter storm — killing one person and injuring a number of others.

The 66-vehicle pileup, including 55 trucks and 11 passenger vehicles, over a mile span on the westbound side of the highway happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton County, State Police said Thursday.

The stretch remained closed Thursday afternoon with contractors trying to clear the vehicles, according to cops.

