Login
SECTIONS
Faith WND News CenterWND
P Share Print

Pick your favorite version of Christmas season favorite 'Silent Night'

Carol now more than 200 years old

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 24, 2020 at 7:09pm
P Share Print

"Silent Night," sung in more than 300 languages on every continent, is 202 years old this Christmas.

Philadelphia radio station WRTI notes it first was sung, with guitar accompaniment, by Austrians attending a Christmas Eve mass in St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf.

A young priest, Joseph Mohr, wrote the words and Franz Xaver Gruber the melody.

Mohr, on that quiet night in 1818, played the guitar and sang along with Gruber.

TRENDING: Why so many RINOs have turned on Trump

An organ builder working at the church took a copy of the song, and it was picked up by traveling folks singers. In 1834, it was sung for the King of Prussia, and by 1839 it was at Trinity Church in New York.

"It was sung in churches, in town squares, even on the battlefield during World War I, when, during a temporary truce on Christmas Eve, soldiers sang carols from home," WRTI said. "'Silent Night,' by 1914, known around the world, was sung simultaneously in French, German and English."

Hear the song, in its many version, by top artists:

By Hillsong:

Is Silent Night your favorite Christmas carol?

A capella by Pentatonix:

By Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire:

By the Mormon Tabernacle choir and orchestra:

By Carrie Underwood:

By the Temptations:

By Muan Valte:

By Alan Jackson:

By Bing Crosby:

By For King and Country:

By Cedarmont Kids:

By Jackie Evancho:

By the Temptations:

On jazz piano:

On acoustic guitar:

By 1,200 singers:

In German:

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Biden team complains Twitter won't transfer Trump followers to new administration's account
Trump commutes sentence of former GOP congressman Steve Stockman
Pick your favorite version of Christmas season favorite 'Silent Night'
Supreme Court sets deadline for election fight after inauguration
Georgia Senate candidate accused of keeping secrets about foreign income
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×