Plant-based meat industry has grown into a $20 billion business

But challenges remain

Published December 25, 2020 at 11:31am
(CNBC) – Demand for meat alternatives has grown and will continue to rise, but the industry still has hurdles to overcome in different parts of the world, analysts said.

Worldwide search interest for the term “plant-based meat” skyrocketed in early 2019 months before Beyond Meat’s initial public offering, according to Google Trends.

The global meat substitutes sector is worth $20.7 billion, and is set to grow to $23.2 billion by 2024, market research company Euromonitor told CNBC.

