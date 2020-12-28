Police identify Nashville bomber, say he died in explosion

(FOX NEWS) -- The suspect behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday.

Police said Warner owned the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville early Friday, and that he died in the blast.

Human tissue was found amongst the debris left behind by the explosion, and DNA examinations of tissue samples by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and FBI were found to be consistent with Warner. In addition, the Tennessee Highway Patrol uncovered a vehicle identification number from the remains of the RV, which revealed it was registered to Warner.

