Login
SECTIONS
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
P Share Print

Poll: Nearly half of registered voters believe election was fraudulent

Only 47% say Joe Biden won a fair and secure race

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 21, 2020 at 5:57pm
P Share Print

Joe Biden (MSNBC video screenshot)

A new poll published Monday found that only 47% of registered voters believe Joe Biden won in a fair and secure election.

The Just the News poll with Scott Rasmussen indicated another 47% believe there was vote fraud.

Only 10% of Republicans think Biden won fairly in an election free of significant fraud. Nearly nine of 10 Democrats believe that.

Among Republicans, 35% believe Trump's victory was stolen, and another 35% believe there was widespread fraud but aren't sure if it changed the outcome. Another 16% said there was fraud but probably not enough to change the outcome.

TRENDING: Matt Gaetz promises to 'object to electors from states that didn't run clean elections'

The only subgroups in which more than 50% believed Biden won fairly were Democrats, blacks, Hispanics, government employees, college graduates, urban residents and those on the liberal side of the political spectrum.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen Dec. 17-19.

Significantly, 80% of very conservative registered voters believe the election was stolen or there was enough fraud that it might have been.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Do most of your friends and relatives believe the election was fraudulent?

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







WATCH as Robert E. Lee statue is the latest to be canceled
Poll: Nearly half of registered voters believe election was fraudulent
Law prof: 'Votes of black Americans should count twice'
Franklin Graham: Believe Trump on stolen election
U.S. senator: Prosecute and jail anyone involved in voter fraud
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×