President praises American response to Chinese coronavirus

Making vaccine available in 9 months a 'medical miracle'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 31, 2020 at 7:53pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

President Trump on Thursday released a New Year's message from the White House, and he praised the nation for its amazing response to the Chinese coronavirus that invaded early in 2020, and has killed hundreds of thousands.

He said while vaccines normally take years to develop, American government and industry working together did that in just nine months to fight COVID-19.

He also said a bright future is there for the nation to take.

"As long as we remain loyal to our nation, devoted to our citizens and faithful to almighty God, we know the best is yet to come."

He praised Americans for their grit and tenacity in the face of the virus, noted how the nation's industrial complex launched operations to built ventilators and millions of masks on a moment's notice and how millions of lives were saved by decisions to close borders.

All the experts, he pointed out, said it was impossible and unthinkable to have a vaccine ready so soon.

Did Americans respond well to the Chinese coronavirus?

"We did it," he said. "A medical miracle. That's exactly what it is."

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







