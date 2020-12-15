Report: Big Tech giving Joe Biden cash while hiding Hunter Biden's scandals

The wealthy chiefs of Big Tech in America were giving their dollars almost exclusively to Joe Biden at the same time they were suppressing news of the scandals involving his son, Hunter, according to a new report from Fox News.

The executives from Facebook and Twitter were found by the news organization to have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Biden's campaign, as documented by the Federal Election Commission, even as those social media companies and their web postings were limiting circulation of reports about Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings with foreign operations.

Twitter was imposing its editorial censorship on President Trump's statements not just a few, or dozens, but hundreds of times.

"The Silicon Valley mafia was always in the tank for Joe Biden and everyone knew it. It’s why they blocked the sharing of the Hunter Biden story, to protect their boy Joe Biden. That was election interference, plain and simple, while they also targeted President Trump and other Republicans with censorship," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, in the Fox report. "So it should surprise no one that they have also showered money on him."

Fox said it reviewed FEC records, which show "top executives at the social media companies made large donations to the Biden campaign, including several who gave the legal maximum of $2,800."

At the same time, Fox found no Facebook or Twitter executives who gave to Trump's campaign.

The report said FEC records show:

Erin Egan, Facebook vice president of public policy, handed over $2,800 to Biden’s campaign after giving the same amount to the campaign during the primaries.

David Fischer, Facebook's chief revenue officer, gave the maximum to Biden for the primary, then added another $750.

David Wehner, Facebook’s chief financial officer, gave the maximum to Biden's campaign.

"Facebook vice presidents Gene Alston, Michael Verdu, Shahriar Rabii and T.S. Khurana also donated the legal maximum of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign during the 2020 cycle, FEC records show. Instagram’s chief operating officer, Marne Levine, also donated the maximum limit of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign," the report said.

Twitter had Vice President Matt Derella turning over $2,800 to Biden.

In fact, FEC records show dozens of the companies' workers with "manager" or "director" in their titles donating to Biden.

Those included Twitter director Ryan Oliver and senior director of product management James Kelm and Facebook's public policy director Steve Satterfield, public policy director Michael Matthews, product manager Brett Keintz and director Ibrahim Okuyucu.

A Twitter spokesman claimed to Fox that "political ideology" plays no role in the company's processes, but Facebook did not respond to Fox's request for comment.

An analysis from Media Research Center earlier found that Facebook and Twitter employees sent more than 90% of all their political donations to Democrats.

That amounted to millions of dollars.

"The social media companies have come under fire from Republicans on Capitol Hill and conservatives for suppressing the circulation of reports in October related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings," Fox reported.

For example, when the New York Post reported on emails from a laptop apparently abandoned by Hunter Biden that rrevealed his foreign business dealings, to include dealings that might implicate Joe Biden, Twitter censored the news.

Importantly, those reports undermined Joe Biden's character by contradicting his claims that he had no knowledge of his son's business schemes.

Twitter even suspended the accounts of some individuals who tried to share the news, a significant issue coming just days before the presidential election.

That laptop also was subpoenaed by the FBI as part of a money-laundering investigation.

Now there are reports Hunter Biden is a subject of a grand jury investigation.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg both have told Congress about their censorship operations. One of their claims was that they thought the laptop details were from "hacked" information, when it wasn't.

A spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox, "Of course Silicon Valley billionaires donated to Joe Biden. But their political bias doesn’t end at their checkbooks. By censoring President Trump and news organizations, Big Tech stacked the deck for the Democrat Party and against the American people."