Report: Group recently led by Rafael Warnock under investigation

Georgia officials revealed this week that 250 vote-fraud investigations are underway ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats.

One probe, the Washington Free Beacon reports, is targeting a group that was led until recently by one of the Democratic Senate candidates.

Raphel Warnock was CEO of the New Georgia Project until February.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger identified the group as one of four voter sign-up groups "being probed" for improper registration activities. The organization allegedly sent ballot applications to non-residents of the state, and if they voted, it could constitute a felony.

Democrats have praised Raffensperger, a Republican, for pushing back against President Trump's allegations of election fraud in Georgia.

There also were previous allegations of vote fraud against the group, a fact that Warnock described as "alarmist."

Raffensperger has expressed concern about "third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia."

He explained that New Georgia Project "sent voter registration applications to New York City," in a potential violation of state law.

"Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony. These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible," he said.

The Free Beacon noted Warnock has been identified as the New Georgia Project's chairman and spokesman in media reports. He has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the group, including a push to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.

His campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the ongoing investigation.

The group calls itself a "nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians." It was founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

It previously was targeted in a vote fraud investigation by the state in 2014, when contractors working for the group were accused of forging voter registration applications, the report said.

No charges were brought, however.

Both Senate races have national implications, because Republicans are hanging on to a 50-48 majority.

If Democrats win both races and Joe Biden becomes president, Kamala Harris, as vice president, would be the tie-breaker