Restaurants frustrated with lack of communication around new coronavirus restrictions

(KATU) – As restaurants across the state reopened following the statewide "freeze," several managers and owners were caught off guard by the new guidance.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), for outdoor dining all tents have to have "at least seventy-five percent of the square footage of its sides open for airflow."

If you've driven through cities like Portland, you've likely seen the elaborate tents restaurant owners have built and rented in an effort to keep up business. Most of those tents have three walls, which under the new guidance isn't permitted.

