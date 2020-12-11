Rush Limbaugh: 'Constitution is hanging in the balance'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says it should be a "slam-dunk" for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the lawsuit challenging the results in four battleground states filed by Texas because the "Constitution is hanging in the balance."

"What this is about, boil it down to its essence, these four states changed election law in violation of the way election law is changed, according to the state constitutions of these states," he told his listeners Thursday, referring to Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Only the state legislatures can change election law in these states, and the state legislatures have had nothing to do with the changes that took place," Limbaugh explained.

The Supreme Court recently has ruled, in fact, that the COVID-10 pandemic does not suspend the terms of the U.S. Constitution.

"In practically every state that's in question here, the secretary of state [or other officials] took it upon themselves to arbitrarily change the way electors are chosen. The electors are the people who actually elect the president," Limbaugh argued.

Texas, which filed directly with the U.S. Supreme Court because it's a dispute between states, alleges Texas voters were injured because of the fraudulent way the 2020 presidential race was run in the four states.

Limbaugh said it "would seem to be a slam dunk that the court would take the case because there are clear constitutional violations here."

Six states have asked to join Texas as plaintiffs, and 17 states have filed supportive briefs.

Limbaugh noted the Electoral College meets Dec. 14 to elect the president.

"So the bottom line here is that constitutionally, if that’s the focus, then the U.S. Constitution has been violated wantonly here by these states," he said. "And Texas is saying ... we’re not trying to do this to get you to elect Donald Trump. We’re not here for you to overturn the election results. We’re not doing this because we want you to throw out the election. What we want you to do is to penalize these states who have changed electoral law illegally.

"The U.S. Constitution is hanging in the balance here because if these four states are allowed to get away with changing something as fundamental as how presidential electors are selected state by state, then the electors in our states are not safe," he said. "That’s why 17 states have joined Texas here. It’s all about the United States Constitution and maintaining it, maintaining its integrity, its primacy."

He noted that Trump was leading when the four states suspended the vote count in the early morning hours after Election Day.

"We all know that they stopped counting at the same time. We all know these states were scared to death what was happening with Trump’s lead. They had to stop the count," he said. "They had to go find votes. And in the process they changed election law, and the state of Texas is try to make sure the Supreme Court understands the gravity of it."

He emphasized that Texas is not asking the court to pick a winner.

"They’re not asking the court to overturn an election. You see, they think that’ll happen if they get a ruling in their favor anyway," he said.