School district warns teachers of 'spirit murder' of blacks

Training sessions contend U.S. is inherently racist

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 20, 2020 at 4:11pm
The U.S. educational system is responsible for committing "spirit murder" against black students, teachers were taught at a training session held by Seattle Public Schools.

According to documents released Friday by City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo, the school district's critical race theory training instructed white teachers to recognize their "considerable power and privilege," the Washington Free Beacon reported.

A slide on "building community" listed bullet points for teachers to discuss, including "spirit murder."

The term was defined as the murder of "the souls of black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-black, state-sanctioned violence."

The Free Beacon said teachers also were urged to "bankrupt [their] privilege," recognize their "thieved inheritance" and "commit to the journey" of anti-whiteness, even if their "lizard brain" makes them fearful of having a conversation about racism.

The teaching is part of the new "anti-racism" curriculum, contending the U.S. is inherently racist, adopted after months of civil and racial unrest last summer in response to the death of George Floyd.

The report said San Diego also has required anti-racism training, and a Virginia school district has an "anti-racist" curriculum for young students.

