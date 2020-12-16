Login
Scientists left 'speechless' by samples from asteroid 200 million miles away

Could shed light on formation of the universe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2020 at 10:39pm
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- Scientists in Japan said on Tuesday they were left “speechless” when they saw how much asteroid dust was inside a capsule delivered by the Hayabusa-2 space probe in an unprecedented mission.

The Japanese probe collected surface dust and pristine material last year from the asteroid Ryugu, around 300 million kilometres (200 million miles) away, during two daring phases of its six-year mission.

This month it dropped off a capsule containing the samples, which created a fireball as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, and landed in the Australian desert before being transported to Japan.

