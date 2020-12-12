Login
Senator calls support for Trump election challenge 'treachery'

'The most serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of this country'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published December 11, 2020 at 7:40pm
President Donald J. Trump (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of New Jersey accused anyone supporting President Trump's challenge of the outcome of the 2020 of committing "treachery" against America.

"Those who are pushing to make Donald Trump president for a second term, no matter the outcome of the election, are engaged in a treachery against their nation," he said Friday.

Murphy said Trump and his supporters are engaging in "the most serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of this country."

The reply of Pennsylvania's attorney general to the Texas case that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected late Friday echoed Murphy.

Josh Shapiro accused Texas of "seditious abuse of the judicial process."

He asserted that since Election Day, state and federal courts "throughout the country have been flooded with frivolous lawsuits aimed at disenfranchising large swaths of voters and undermining the legitimacy of the election."

Is support for Trump's election challenge 'treachery'?

Shapiro says Texas "has now added its voice to the cacophony of bogus claims," seeking "to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees."

While the Supreme Court rejected the Texas case Friday, it did made the decision based on its merits, concluding Texas lacked standing.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas wanted the case to move forward.

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







