Seriously? Gunshot deaths counted among COVID-19 fatalities in Colorado

(PJ MEDIA) – A pair of gunshot deaths that counted among COVID fatalities have earned the ire of a county coroner in Colorado.

Grand County, in the sparsely-populated (but breathtaking) northwestern quarter of the state, is home to fewer than 15,000 people and has been lucky enough to endure only a handful of deaths related to the Wuhan Virus. But of those five deaths, County Coroner Brenda Bock says two actually died of gunshot wounds.

Bock sounded furious in her interview with CBS4 News in Denver, and with good reason. Grand County's economy is heavily reliant on tourism, and as Bock told CBS4, "It's absurd that they would even put that on there."

