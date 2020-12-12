Login
Sidney Powell announces emergency filings in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin

'These cases raise constitutional issues and prove massive #fraud'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2020 at 11:38am
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Attorney Sidney Powell made emergency filings in Supreme Court on Friday for Georgia and Michigan. The Arizona case was also filed last night. Sidney Powell is also planning on filing in Wisconsin.

Sidney Powell: "Pay attention! We made emergency filings in #SupremeCourt tonight for #Georgia & #Michigan. Will be filing #Arizona #Wisconsin shortly. These cases raise constitutional issues and prove massive #fraud. Our plaintiffs have #standing #WeThePeople will not allow #rigged elections."

Read the full story ›

