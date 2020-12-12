Sidney Powell announces emergency filings in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Attorney Sidney Powell made emergency filings in Supreme Court on Friday for Georgia and Michigan. The Arizona case was also filed last night. Sidney Powell is also planning on filing in Wisconsin.

Sidney Powell: "Pay attention! We made emergency filings in #SupremeCourt tonight for #Georgia & #Michigan. Will be filing #Arizona #Wisconsin shortly. These cases raise constitutional issues and prove massive #fraud. Our plaintiffs have #standing #WeThePeople will not allow #rigged elections."

