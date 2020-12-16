Sidney Powell wants ALL voting machines impounded, examined

Every voting machine used in the 2020 election should be impounded and analyzed, contends attorney Sidney Powell.

She said in an interview with the Epoch Times that there's enough probable cause to support that move. And she believes President Trump could use his 2018 executive order on interference in elections to make sure it happens.

Powell, who has filed numerous 2020 election court challenges, charges Dominion voting machines counted every Biden vote at a value of 1.25 while diminishing the value of Trump votes to .75.

"So they flip 25% of the votes for Biden automatically, every vote count. Instead of a vote counting as one, which is all a vote should ever count as—one man, one vote. That’s our standard, long held rule; the only way it can work in a democratic republic," she said. "We can see in some of the readouts, that’s exactly what happened."

Powell said Trump's executive order "gives him all kinds of power—to do everything from seizing assets, to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines."

"Under the emergency powers, he could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen," she said. "Every voting machine in the country should be impounded right now."

The 2018 order provides that the director of national intelligence report by 45 days after the election, which is Friday, "any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election."

Powell pointed to the forensic audit this week in Michigan of a Dominion machine in a county where 6,000 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden. She noted the independent audit "showed the machines were designed to create fraud and influence election results."

"We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results," reported Russell Ramsland Jr. of Allied Security Operations Group.

"The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication," he said. "The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail."

The report also noted that the ballot-adjudication logs and security logs had been removed from the Dominion machine that was examined.

Dominion denied there were problems.

Voting machines also have been a concern to Democratic lawmakers.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., wrote to several companies regarding the issue.

"We are particularly concerned that secretive and ‘trouble-plagued companies,’ owned by private equity firms and responsible for manufacturing and maintaining voting machines and other election administration equipment, 'have long skimped on security in favor of convenience,' leaving voting systems across the country 'prone to security problems,'" the senators said.