Singapore Airlines launches 'digital health passport' for passengers

The 'New Normal' arrives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2020 at 2:28pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – As the world stumbles into 2021 in a matter of days, life, as we know it, will never be normal again, referring to good ole' days of the pre-pandemic.

For months, readers may have heard us discuss "COVID passports," "immunity passports," or at least speak on the subject of those who don't get tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated will face travel restrictions.

Well, from conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, Singapore Airlines this week is the first major carrier to introduce a digital health certificate to verify passengers' testing history and vaccination status.

Submit a Correction





